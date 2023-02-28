June 15, 1952 - Feb. 24, 2023

HOBART- Daniel "Danny" Glenn Bodlovich, 70, of Hobart, IN, passed away Friday February 24, 2023 at Saint Mary Medical Center, Hobart. Danny was born June 15, 1952 in Gary, IN to Dan and Vallie Bodlovich. On November 9, 1978 he married Linda Sue Singleton at Dunlap United Methodist Church.

Danny retired from the US Army after 24 years as a Master Sargent. He received a Masters Degree in Criminal Justice, Law Enforcement Specialty. Danny worked at Michigan City Prison as a Front Office Supervisor Counselor, Intake and Release Administrator and on the E-Squad (Extraction Squad). He loved working in the yard, he was a great handyman, loved providing for and being with his family especially Melissa.

Surviving are his wife Linda, children James Michael Bodlovich of Hobart, Melissa Sue Bodlovich of Hobart, siblings, Mark (Kathy) Bodlovich of Arizona, Johnny (Emma) Bodlovich of Arizona and Sue Anderson of Minnesota, numerous nieces and nephews, his Aunt Martha Collins and Uncle Dennis (Barbara) Collins. He was preceded by his sister Helen Diane Zarifian.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (EST) Friday March 3, 2023 at Dunlap United Methodist Church, 23674 US-33, Elkhart, IN 46517 where services will be at 1:00 p.m. (EST) at the church. Burial will follow with Military Funeral Honors at Chapel Hill Memorial Garden, Osceola, IN.

Memorials for Danny may be given to the ASPCA at www.secure.aspca.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678 or at www.stjude.org

