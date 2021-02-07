HOBART, IN - Daniel (Danny) P. Dudak, age 83 of Hobart, passed away peacefully at his home of nine years in Bedford, OH on Sunday January 24, 2021. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bedford, OH.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents Mary (2000) and Peter Dudak (1992) and sister Nancy Tomak (1993). He was survived by brother-in-law- Joseph Tomak of Tucson, AZ. He was a favorite uncle to numerous nieces and nephews and a friend to many.

During his many blessed years with us, we knew Danny as a fervent lover of animals, an avid fisherman, and someone with a chartable heart! He was a super sports fan rooting for the Detroit Lions, Notre Dame football and the Atlanta Braves. Danny was a proud and patriotic military Army veteran and an active member in the Hobart VFW and American Legion Post 54.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributing to your local Humane Society.

Family and friends are invited to gather Monday, February 8, 2021 10:00 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart, IN 46342 for a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment at Calumet Park Cemetery. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com