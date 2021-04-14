 Skip to main content
Daniel E. Bowlby

March 9, 1943 — April 10, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Daniel E. Bowlby, 78, of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021. He was born March 9, 1943, in Tuckerman, Arkansas, to Harley and Mary A. (Parsley) Bowlby. Daniel served proudly with the U.S. Army, was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, and made his career as a tool and die maker with the Anderson Company for nearly 30 years. His calm, but determined manner, easy smile and gentle laugh was more of a comfort to those around him than he was probably ever aware. He enjoyed his family, his work and his faith in a quiet confidence that indicated the peace within.

On July 23, 1965, he married Linda Cunningham, who preceded him in death in 2016. Survivors include their children, Angie (Garth) Wilcox, of Florida, Troy (Megan) Bowlby, of North Carolina, and Justin (Katie) Bowlby, of Alabama, sister, Linda (Mel) Stearns, of Vermont; grandchildren: Chase and Abbey Wilcox, Claire and Charlotte Bowlby, and Luke and Ryan Bowlby. He was also preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held Friday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church with funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. and burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery.

