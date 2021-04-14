VALPARAISO, IN — Daniel E. Bowlby, 78, of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021. He was born March 9, 1943, in Tuckerman, Arkansas, to Harley and Mary A. (Parsley) Bowlby. Daniel served proudly with the U.S. Army, was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, and made his career as a tool and die maker with the Anderson Company for nearly 30 years. His calm, but determined manner, easy smile and gentle laugh was more of a comfort to those around him than he was probably ever aware. He enjoyed his family, his work and his faith in a quiet confidence that indicated the peace within.