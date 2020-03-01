Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

IN LOVING MEMORY OF DANIEL E. KLUS, SR. ON HIS 15TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

Years have passed and our memories of you are not forgotten. Missing you every day and loving you forever. Your Loving Family,Wife, Irene, Children: Karen, Kristine, Daniel Jr. & Grandchildren: Stephanie, Daniel III & Ryan