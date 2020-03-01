Daniel E. Klus Sr.

IN LOVING MEMORY OF DANIEL E. KLUS, SR. ON HIS 15TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

Years have passed and our memories of you are not forgotten. Missing you every day and loving you forever. Your Loving Family,Wife, Irene, Children: Karen, Kristine, Daniel Jr. & Grandchildren: Stephanie, Daniel III & Ryan

