HOBART, IN - Daniel E. Lemon, age 70, of Hobart, formerly of Gary, passed away February 2, 2020. He was a graduate of Hobart High School; served in the Vietnam War in the Marines, was an avid reader and retired from Monosol in Gary. Daniel enjoyed traveling. He will be greatly missed.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents Rezella and Jasper Lemon; wife Leanna Lemon. He is survived by his loving companion Linda Adams; son Robert (Donna); daughter Danielle Bokodi; grandchildren Leanna, Richard, Caitlyn, Stephanie, Kendall, Killian; sister Shirley Palmer.

Visitation for Daniel will be Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, IN., Interment February 14, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Alexander Memorial Park Cemetery, 2200 Mesker Park Drive, Evansville, IN, 47220. www.burnsfuneral.com