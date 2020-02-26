VALPARAISO, IN - Daniel Gene Locke, 80, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020. Dan (lovingly nicknamed Butch) was born on March 2, 1939 in Gary, IN to Gene and Meda Locke. Honest, humble, and hardworking for 80 years, Dan always brought light and humor into any room he entered and was always in service to those he loved, to his community, and to his country. Dan was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, brother and friend.

In 1957, Dan graduated from Horace Mann High School in Gary, Indiana. He honorably served in the Navy from 1958-1962, was a 32nd degree Free Mason of the Scottish Rite, served on the Gary Fire department as an engineer for 30 years and owned and operated a carpet and furniture cleaning business for over 40 years. In 1965, he met his soulmate and life partner, Cheryl Locke (Clegg), who preceded him in death in 2016. They married in 1967 and lovingly raised three sons in Northwest Indiana. He loved being outside working on projects, staying active and spending time with his wife and family. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers (Robert, Daniel Keith), sisters (Mary, Eleanor), and his beloved wife, Cheryl.

He will be forever missed by his three sons Christopher (Heidi), Craig (Patty), and Brad (Suzanne); seven grandchildren: Jacob, Justin, Julianna, Shelby, Roman, Shea and Claire, and countless family and friends in Indiana.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at BURNS. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. www.burnsfuneral.com