Sep. 7, 1966 - Jan. 25, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Daniel J. Bernier, age 55, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Dan was born on September 7, 1966 in Chicago, IL to the late Joe Bernier and Barbara (nee Pipp) Lindich. Daniel worked as a carpenter for Smith Family Services and Union Local #1.

Dan is survived by his wife of six years: Mary; children: Zach, Shawna, Erica, Tiffany, Milissa, Stuart, Eddie, Marylou; siblings: Michael, Bobby, Matt, and Jodi; 13 grandchildren with one more on the way; beloved dog: Jake from State Farm; and many dear friends and "adopted" kids and grandkids.

Dan is preceded in death by his parents: Joe Bernier and Barbara Lindich.

Family and friends may gather for a memorial visitation at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel (5341 Central Ave, Portage) on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 4:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M.

In the spirit of sharing Dan's stories, his family asks that you write or type your favorite "Dan Story" to share with them at the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Dan's family. To view full obituary and share condolences, please visit www.reesfuneralhomes.com.