Daniel J,. Hubinger
WHEATFIELD, IN - Daniel J. Hubinger age 60 of Wheatfield, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019.

He is survived by wife Tawnya; five children: Rhiannon (Jason) Witt, Daniel Hubinger, Taylor Sturm, Bailie Frazier, and Joel (Cynthia) Oezer; grandchildren: Aubrey, Anika, Zaylor, Christian, and Elias; parents, David and Donna Hubinger; three brothers, David (Sue) Hubinger, Jeff Hubinger, and James (April) Hubinger.

Daniel was the yard supervisor for Hubinger Landscaping for many years. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr. (south of St. Rd. 231 on St. Rd. 55), Crown Point for a Memorial Visitation on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. Memorial Service will be follow at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating. Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.

