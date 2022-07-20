MERRILLVILLE - Daniel Jasinski, 73, of Merrillville, IN passed away July 18, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Jon (Amy); grandchildren: Adam and Roselaina; sister, Kathleen Yonker; sister-in-law, Dolores (Roger) Roy; brother-in-law, Stan (Dorothy) Bennett; aunt, Loretta Kujawa; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and a great-nephew. He is preceded by parents: Walter and Delphine Jasinski; daughter, Jennifer; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Born and raised in East Chicago, IN, he attended Bishop Noll High School in East Chicago and Calumet College of St. Joseph. He was a volunteer chaplain at Methodist Southlake, member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd degree with the Holy Trinity Knights Council 4047, and 4th degree with the Abraham Lincoln Assembly #235. An avid Chicago White Sox, Green Bay Packers fan, and family jokester, he most of all loved his grandchildren.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 7535 Taft St, Merrillville, IN 46410. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Martyrs Parish, 801 W. 73rd Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410.