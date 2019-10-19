HIGHLAND, IN - Daniel Kokot age 61 of Highland, passed away October 14, 2019.
He is survived by his loving sons Daniel Jr. and Dean Kokot; mother Phyllis Kokot and brothers Ralph and Greg Kokot; nephews Ralph III and Jonathan, and numerous cousins.
Dan was retired from Vanair Manufacturing, Inc. in Michigan City, IN, where he worked with his brothers as Executive VP of Sales. Prior to that Dan owned Quality Truck Leasing Co. serving national and regional fleet accounts. In addition Dan was the owner of Yellowstone Inn in Hammond, where many family and friends gathered Saturday's for BBQ lamb and pig.
You have free articles remaining.
Dan was a fun loving person who enjoyed being with his Family and friends. Dan was a great cook who loved entertaining at his home. He had a tremendous sense of humor and could imitate just about anyone. Dan was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved being in the outdoors with his hunting and fishing companions.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Friends are invited to visit with Daniel's family on Sunday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME.