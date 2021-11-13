Daniel L. "Dan" Conroy

Dan is survived by his wife of 38 years, Barbara (Ellis); daughter, Dana Conroy; son, Daniel J. Conroy; stepdaughters: Karren Ponton and Jennifer Koehler; stepsons: Paul Koehler and William Koehler; one grandchild; three great-grandchildren; 13 step-grandchildren; 16 step-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marsha Conroy; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel M. and Adele (Smith) Conroy and brother, James Conroy.

Dan was born and raised in Chicago, IL. He resided in Schererville, IN and Oak Forest, IL before retiring in Paris. He was previously employed by Union Carbide, Stauffer Chemical, and eventually retired from Martin Oil. In addition to being a beloved husband, dad, granddad, and friend, Dan was a U.S. Army veteran, a 13-year member of the Schererville Fire Department, a member of the NRA and SASS, and a graduate of the Henry County Citizens Police Academy. As one of the late Les Paul's biggest fans, he also enjoyed freestyle guitar playing.