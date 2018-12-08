ST. JOHN, IN - Daniel L. Nolan, 82, of St. John, passed away peacefully at his home on December 4, 2018.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory children, David (Kris) Nolan, Laura (Jim) Tye, Harold (LuAnn) Cohn, Danielle (Ralph) Brown, Pam (Stan) Trim, Steve (Maria) Nolan, Joe (Deb) Nolan; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Marjorie Corbett; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Dorris (Dodie) Nolan and his brother John Nolan.
Friends may greet the family from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Avenue (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake, IN 46303. A prayer service will begin at 4:00 p.m.. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 10, 2018 directly at Holy Name Church 11000 W. 133rd Ave., Cedar Lake.
Dan graduated from Dyer High School. He retired from LTV Steel after 42 years of service. He was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church in Cedar Lake and the Knights of Columbus assembly 235. His biggest joy in life was his family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.