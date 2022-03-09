April 26, 1934 - March 4, 2022

WALKERTON - Daniel Lee Awald of rural Walkerton passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022 in his home following an illness. He was born in rural Starke County on April 26, 1934 to the late Ward Verland and Katheryn Elizabeth (Stover) Awald and was 87 years old at the time of his death.

He lived in the area most of his life and on August 22, 1964 in Wanatah, IN he married the love of his life, the late Shirley Jean (Bessler) Awald. He was a retired School Teacher having taught at Morgan Township Schools for over thirty years and later part time at Oregon-Davis Schools. Dan was a Veteran of the US Army and a member of the Walkerton United Methodist Church. He was also: a member of Masonic Lodge #266 of North Liberty; North Liberty Scottish Rite, South Bend Valley; Order of the Eastern Star #290, North Liberty; Past Worshipful Master of both Walkerton and North Liberty Eastern Star Lodges; Past Most Wise Master of Rose Croix Chapter; he was a 33rd Degree Mason; was Past President of the Indiana Vocational Agricultural Teachers Association; and the Past President of Indiana Beef Cattle Association.

Dan is survived by: one sister, Janet Johnson of Princeton, IL; five nephews: David, William, and Paul Johnson, and Marshall and Terry Bessler; and Godchildren: Alyxandria and Brock Kitchel. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

A Memorial Service will be at Noon EST Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the Walkerton United Methodist Church with a Gathering of Family and Friends one hour prior to the service, also at the church. The Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel is in charge of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit Dan's obituary at http:////www.rannellsfuneralhome.com.