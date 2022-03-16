Sep. 10, 1949 - March 14, 2022

KOUTS, IN - Daniel Lee Robison, 72 of Kouts, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022. He was born September 10, 1949 in Winamac, IN to Jack and Norma (Martin) Robison. Daniel graduated from Chesterton High School, was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, and he worked for over 30 years at Bethlehem Steel. He was a member of Open Door Fellowship Church, Kouts and the American Legion. Daniel enjoyed playing pool, fishing, was an avid Cubs, Bears, and Ohio State fan, and loved his Mustang.

On May 23, 1987 in Valparaiso, Daniel married Judy A. Swartz who preceded him in death in 2011. He is survived by his sister, Sandy Taylor; and his church family at Open Door Fellowship. Daniel was also preceded in death by his parents, brother, and sister.

A Graveside Service will be held Friday, March 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso with a Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 AM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to AseraCare Hospice of Valparaiso.