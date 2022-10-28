Daniel Love

Dan was born July 4, 1954 in Gary, IN to Jack Love and Carol Dallman. He attended Calumet High School in Gary, IN and graduated with a bachelor's degree in engineering from Indiana State University. He was married to Jawanda Love from 1984 to 2012. They had two children and moved to Iowa in 1993. Dan loved building anything from model cars to volkswagen buses. Before retirement he enjoyed a long career in engineering for Lennox Manufacturing in Marshalltown, IA. In his spare time he renovated houses, worked on project cars with his son, and played bluegrass music with friends.