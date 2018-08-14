PORTAGE, IN - Daniel M. Fazekas 'Fuzzy' 'Faz', age 63, of Portage, IN, passed away on Saturday, August 11, 2018. He was born on October 17, 1954 in Gary, IN to Louis and Winifred (Szostek) Fazekas. Danny is survived by his loving wife, Jodie; son, Sam (Jordan) Fazekas; daughter, Sara (Josh) Binder; granddaughter, Gail; siblings, Carl (Tracy) Fazekas, Linda Coogle, Karen Martin, and Mitchell (Paula) Fazekas and special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Danny was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and loyal friend. He loved his family and friends above all. He spent his time taking his wife on dates, playing games with his family, and reminiscing with his friends. He was a diehard Cubs fan, lovingly cursed the Bears, and was an avid Notre Dame fan. He retired from US Steel after a 44-year career.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE, CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Additional Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 16, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN 46385 with Rev. Douglas J. Mayer officiating. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.ee-fh.com.
In lieu of flowers and to help thank the wonderful nurses who cared for Danny (especially Jeanne and Jodi), we will be requesting donations to the VNA (Visiting Nurses Association Foundation, Inc.) - Hospice Fund.
Please state that your donation is in memory of Danny Fazekas. https://vnanwi.org/donate/