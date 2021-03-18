CRETE, IL - Daniel M. "Mo" Boyle, age 84, of Crete, Illinois passed away on March 13, 2021.

Master carpenter. Loving husband of 60 years to Sally (nee McKeague). Number one son of late Jack (late Beatrice) Boyle. Beloved father to: Daniel (Jo) Boyle and James (Mary) Boyle. Beautiful grandfather to: Robert, Kathryn, Christopher (Carly) and Sean; great grandfather to a baby boy due in April. Cherished brother to: Jean (Gary) McDonough, Bernard (late Kathleen) Boyle, Donald (Chris) Boyle, Teresa Gacek, Susan Boyle-Heynig (Doug Heynig), Steven (Marie) Boyle, Timothy Boyle, Neal (Connie) Boyle, late Grace (late Raymond) Matela, late John (Marge) Boyle, late Sharon (late Neil) Simpson, and late Patrick Boyle. Treasured uncle to: late Caitlin Boyle; and many other nieces and nephews. Great friend of late Joesph "Butch" Gremolec, Johnny O'Donnell, Lou Panozzo, Tom McLoughlin, Richie Albanese and countless other coffee buddies.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Cancer Society.

Due to the current circumstance and restrictions caused by Covid-19 we ask that you please follow the states guidelines where masks/face coverings and distancing are concerned. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.