PORTAGE, IN - Daniel Michael Zemlik, age 33 of Portage, IN passed away on June 6, 2020. He was born on October 14, 1986 in Fort Myers, FL.

Danny is survived by his beloved daughter, Madelyn Grace Zemlik; loving parents, Robert and Rose Mary (Nee Puskar) Zemlik; most loving brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Amanda Zemlik; sweet loving sisters, Hilary R. Zemlik and Hannah E. Zemlik; nephews, Henry M. Klein, Thomas R. Zemlik and Oliver S. Zemlik; significant other, Amy Collins, plus many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Helena and Michael Zemlik and maternal grandparents, Margaret and Mike Puskar, both formerly of Merrillville, IN.

Danny was a lifelong resident of Portage, IN. He was a 2005 graduate of Portage High School. He continued his studies in various college courses including at William Penn University of Iowa and Ivy Tech College. Danny excelled in multiple sports such as baseball, football and will always be remembered for his outstanding wrestling achievements in the Portage School System. He was also an avid fisherman. Danny had a heart of gold making impressionable memories to many. He loved Portage and gained friends in every district through his entire sports career. His favorite little person was his daughter Maddy. He will be forever missed and always remembered by all.

Because of current social distancing requirements, attendance to visitation and services may be limited. Please be aware there may be a line and there may be a wait. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 10:00 am at Nativity of Our Saviour Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368 with Father Kevin McCarthy and Father Edward Zemlik SCJ. concelebrating. Online condolences can be given at www.ee-fh.com.