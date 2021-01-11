May 4, 1939 - Jan. 6, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Daniel Milton Evans, age 81 of Valparaiso, IN passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. He was born on May 4, 1939 in McKeesport, PA to Lloyd and Leona (Leasure) Evans. Daniel is survived by his wife, Maxine (Moyar) Evans; daughters: Brenda (Dave) Hylton, Terri (Andy Kolarczyk) Marshall, and Marlene Evans; sister, Sarah Sullivan; brothers: Lloyd Evans, Jr., James (Loraine) Evans, and Charles (Patti) Evans; grandchildren: Bob, Bryan, and Branden Butella, Rachael, Daniel, and John Marshall; great-grandchildren: Jolee and Annabelle Butella. He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Evans and mother, Leona Evans.

Daniel served in the U.S. Army and retired from Bethlehem Steel 80 inch Hot Strip in 2000. He was a longtime member of the Moose and the American Legion.

A visitation will be held at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN, on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. Burial to take place at Chesterton Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Opportunity Enterprises, 2801 Evans Avenue, Valparaiso, IN 46383. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.