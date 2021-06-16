CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL — It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that the family of Daniel N. Wootten, 80, of Chicago Heights, announces his passing into Eternal Life due to ongoing health problems. Dan was born on March 12, 1941, in Chicago Heights and was a lifelong resident.

Dan is survived by his most loving wife of 55 years, April J. (nee Zelia) Wootten; two daughters, Viann P. Wootten and Rose (Mario) David; a grandson, John D. Wootten; stepgranddaughters: Alisa, Mariana and Kaylee David, Angel Duda, Roxan (Jason) Hamman and London (Robert) McCarthy; several great-grandchildren; many loving relatives and wonderful friends. Dan is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Dana Marie Wootten; his parents, John and Mary (nee Gasbarro) Wootten; his sister and brother-in-law, Patricia (David) Eskridge; and two sons-in-law: Christopher J. Stiny and Peter J. Blast.

Dan had been a lieutenant on the Chicago Heights Fire Department for 22 years. He then worked for the courts at Markham Courthouse until his retirement. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was military police with the 20th & 81st TAC Fighter Wings from 1961 – 1964, stationed in England. Dan was a loving husband, amazing father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother and all around good guy. Dan had the most amazing sense of humor. He was warm, caring and always full of life. Dan will be greatly missed by all who had the joy of knowing him. May he Rest in Peace.