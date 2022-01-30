GRIFFITH, IN - Daniel Paul Redar of Griffith, IN born September 8, 1946 passed away in his home on January 26, 2022 at 75 years old. He is preceded in death by his parents: Mathias and Esther (Keilman) Redar; and by his wife of 50 years, Janet Vestal Redar. He is survived by his daughter, Sara (Jack) Guinn; and grandson Leland; His siblings: Mary (late John) Koshnick, Tom (late Donna) Redar, Tim (Debbie) Redar, and Mark (Linda) Redar; and many nieces and nephews.

Dan was a 1964 graduate of Griffith High School and served in the US Army for three years, stationed in Germany. He was the assistant manager at Thrifty Mart for several years then joined Bricklayers Union Local 4 where he made many lifelong friends before retiring. He was known as hardworking and gained the respect and friendship of many. He and Janet loved traveling together especially Mexico to fish. His grandson was the light of his life and his greatest joy was being with Leland playing with trains and spoiling him. He will be missed greatly by family and friends.