Daniel R. "Danny" Warren

ORLAND PARK/FORMERLY DOLTON, IL — Daniel R. "Danny" Warren, age 64, late of Orland Park formerly of Dolton, IL, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Father of Daniel M. Warren, and the late Sean Warren. Grandfather of Haley. Brother of the late Connie Bates. Uncle of Carlotta (Richard) Gruse. Best friend of George (Helen) Klimaitis, and many other longtime friends. Preceded in death by his parents Richard and Gloria Gish, and Robert Warren.

Visitation Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Prayer service Monday, November 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME -JAMES E. JANUSZ, DIRECTOR, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery – Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or Lighthouse for the Blind.

