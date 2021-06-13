 Skip to main content
CRETE - Daniel R. O'Connor, age 80, longtime Crete resident formerly of Lansing born in East Chicago, Indiana. Graduate of T.F. South High School Class of 1959. Received his Bachelor's in Business from Illinois State University. United States Marine Corp Vietnam War Veteran. Member of the Veterans of Foreign War St John Post 717. Started his working career at Inland Steel then opened Abron Steel in University Park. Wife for 12 years of Ella nee Chan. Father of Kathleen "Kat" (Andy) O'Connor-Borham, Amy (Richard) Antkiewicz and Heather (Vince) Ruffolo. Step-father of Lloyd Roberts. Grandfather of Dillon, Ethan Marley Borham, Michael and Delaney Antkiewicz, Joshua, Lauren and Alison Ruffolo. Brother of Dorothy (late Robert) Follmar, Maureen (Ed) Williamson, Timothy (Bonnie) O'Connor and the late Patricia (late Walter) Jernigan. Uncle and friend of many. Info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com. "Semper Fi"

