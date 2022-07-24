EAST CHICAGO, IN - Daniel Reillo, age 55, of East Chicago, IN passed away Monday, July 18, 2022. He leaves behind his loving partner of 18 years, Irma Arroyo Sher; loving son, Joseph Daniel Reillo Irizarry; loving daughter, Eliz Ivette Reillo Irizarry; loving step-son, Gregory Aaron Sher; two grandchildren: Aneilyz Garcia Reillo and Dylan Daniel Velez Reillo; siblings: Iraida Cosme, Hector M. Reillo, Olga (Miguel) Rivera, Jesse (Margaret) Reillo, Carmen Eva Melendez, Hilda Pellot, Alicia Ramos and Jaime Reillo; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Manuel Reillo; mother, Gregoria Gonzalez; brother, William Reillo.

Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022. Private cremation to follow. Services will be held at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

Daniel was an employee of TradeBe Environmental Services in East Chicago, IN. Please omit flowers. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com