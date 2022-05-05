Sept. 27, 1953 - May 3, 2022

KOUTS, IN - Daniel Robin Sisco, Sr., 68, of Kouts, IN, was called home to be with the Lord on May 3, 2022. Daniel, a former resident of Valparaiso and Portage, was born in Gary, IN on September 27, 1953.

He was preceded in death by his father, Glen A. Sisco; mother, Virginia J. (Gunter) Sisco; and brothers: Gwendell J., Lendell R., and Wendell D. Sisco.

Daniel, a kind, loving, devoted husband, father, and grandfather is survived by his beloved wife of 21 years, Maria C. Sisco; five children: Daniel (Taryn) Sisco of MD, Kelly (Adam) Koppel of IA, Victoria (Dennis) BruBaker of Portage, Nathon (Kristine) Sisco of FL, and Stephanie Crook of Valparaiso; brother, Glendell F. Sisco of Portage; and several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and his fur babies: Daisy and Huey.

Daniel graduated from Portage High School in 1971 and retired after 30 years from Bethlehem Steel. He was a member of the Midwest Sundowners Club of Wheeler for over 20 years, the ASPCA, and several other organizations.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 from 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. at Augsburg Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 N. Mineral Springs Rd., Porter, IN 46304, where Daniel and his loving wife, Maria, were married and are members. The funeral service will begin promptly at 1:00 p.m.

MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with arrangements. www.moellerfuneralhome.com