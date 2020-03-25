DYER, IN - It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel S. Gil, proud Marine – Semper Fi, announces his passing on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 70. Daniel will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 28 years, Maricela Diaz-Gil and children: Mary Gil Guerrero (Gus), Cynthia Gil Miranda (John), Daniel N. Gil (Aziza), Richard C. Gil (Natalia), Siblings: Ralph Gil (Mary), Rebecca Gil; Lydia Gil; Naomi Brown (Rick). Grandchildren: Jaqulyn Salazar; Michael Gil-Davidovich; Nadia Paredes; Felicity Miranda; Erick Guerrero; Addison Gil; Olivia Gil; Dean Gil; Kai Gil; Great-grandchild Elliana Buckley, aunt and uncle Ruth and Eliseo Barbosa, and numerous nieces and nephews. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents Rafael Gil and Margarita (nee Paz); brothers Joel, Cornel, and sister Rachel.