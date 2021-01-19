MILLER BEACH, IN - Daniel S. Novakowski, age 60, of Miller Beach, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021.

Daniel is survived by his dear mother, Rachel Novakowski; loving friend and companion, Mary Stanny; as well as his dog Charlie; aunts: Diane Flynn and Pat Florer; and several cousins. Preceded by his father, John Novakowski; and his pets, Audrey, Lulu, Cooper and Hugo.

Dan graduated from Morton High School in 1979. His career included Entertainment Editor for the Daily Calumet as well as Commercial Advertising Artist for both the Hammond Times and Gary Post Tribune.

Dan was a prolific artist and was featured in many exhibitions that showcased his drawing, painting, photographs, and cyanotypes. He had a unique sense of humor and a wickedly quick wit. A standout project in his portfolio was the Neckbrace Photo series, in which he somehow talked all his family, friends, and even total strangers into posing for pictures wearing a neck brace.