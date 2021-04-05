KINGWOOD, TX - Daniel Stanton 64, of Kingwood, TX passed away March 17, 2021 in Kingwood. Survived by his mother, Joan Corns of Lowell; sisters: Carolyn (Russ) Mazurek, Janet (Andy) Kelner, Mary (Joel) Rudzinski, and Diana (Vinnie) Weber; brothers: John (Julie) Stanton and Terry (Sharon) Stanton, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, James F. and a sister Helen Paluch. Known as Danny to his family, or as "Daniel James F. McGregory Stanton".

He was born on June 29, 1956 to James and Joan Stanton, their first born son, and one of their eight children. He grew up in Merrillville, IN, and graduated from Merrillville High School in 1974.

He worked in multiple areas of the country before settling in the Houston area in 1982. He was known for his skill and care as a handyman, with a keen ability to find simple solutions to repairs. He is sure to be assisting St. Peter with keeping the pearly gates in good repair. Dan also had a lifelong love of music and performing on guitar, and especially on the bass guitar, where he showed his versatility by playing in various bands, and multiple types of music. He will be backing the heavenly choir in his current engagement, where they have a heck of a band now that he is there.