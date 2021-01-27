GRIFFITH, IN — Daniel T. Briski, 92, of Griffith, IN, passed away peacefully January 23, 2021, at the Riley Residence in Munster. Dan was preceded in death by the love of his life, Helen, who passed away in August after 71 years of a joyous marriage and his two cherished sons, David and Danny.

Dan was a true example of what it meant to be from the greatest generation. His life revolved around his family, God and country. There was never a time in his life when anyone needed anything that he was not there without question or hesitation. He grew up in the fix-it generation, and there was nothing he could not figure out and repair. No matter what challenges life put in front of him he handled them with grace and dignity because of his tremendous faith in God. Above all, he showed everyone what it really meant to be a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will truly by missed but never forgotten.