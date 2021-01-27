Daniel T. Briski
March 13, 1928 — Jan. 23, 2021
GRIFFITH, IN — Daniel T. Briski, 92, of Griffith, IN, passed away peacefully January 23, 2021, at the Riley Residence in Munster. Dan was preceded in death by the love of his life, Helen, who passed away in August after 71 years of a joyous marriage and his two cherished sons, David and Danny.
Dan is survived by his children, Nancy (David) Ranich, Larry (Mary) Briski and Debbie (Bill) Alexander; daughter-in-law, Sue Briski; along with 10 grandchildren: Michael, Tim, Andrew, Larry, Lauren, Carley, Michael Patrick, Erin, Aimee and David; and 12 great-grandchildren,who all adored their "Grandpa Briski."
Dan was a true example of what it meant to be from the greatest generation. His life revolved around his family, God and country. There was never a time in his life when anyone needed anything that he was not there without question or hesitation. He grew up in the fix-it generation, and there was nothing he could not figure out and repair. No matter what challenges life put in front of him he handled them with grace and dignity because of his tremendous faith in God. Above all, he showed everyone what it really meant to be a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will truly by missed but never forgotten.
Dan was a U.S. Army sergeant and WWII combat engineer veteran. He retired from Inland Steel with 38 years of service and was a member of American Legion Post 66 and United Steelworkers Local 1010.
Funeral services will be private. Memorials may be given to Hospice of the Calumet Area. For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at (219) 838-0800 or visiting at www.hillsidefhcares.com.