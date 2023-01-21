GRIFFITH, IN - Daniel (Tornado Dan) Mills of Griffith, Indiana passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Crown Point Christian Village after a long battle with ALS. He is survived by Cheryl Mills; son Daniel (Kelley) Mills, Jr. and granddaughters: Claudia, Sadie and Jovie of Griffith, Indiana; sons: David Mills, Doug Mills, Darren Mills, also of Griffith, Indiana; sisters: Marcha (Bill) Dills of Wheatfield, Indiana and Maryland (Robert) Kennedy of Dear Park, Texas; brothers: Jim Mills of Roan Mt. Tennessee, Bob Mills of Knoxville, Tennessee, Larry Mills of Altamonte, Florida, Chuck Mills of Wheatfield, Indiana, and Dale (Kathy) Mills of Ft Myers, Florida; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Martha Mills of Munster, Indiana; brother Earnest Mills of Salem, Indiana; sister-in-law Rose Mills of Cole City, Illinois; and sister-in-law Sue Mills of Roan Mt. Tennessee.

A Funeral Service will be held Monday, January 23, 2023, at 12:30 P.M. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, located at 921 W. Glen Park (45th) Ave Griffith, Indiana 46319. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, Indiana. Friends may meet with the family on Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME in Griffith.

Dan attended Munster High School and went on to own Villa Pizza in Griffith, Indiana for 35 years. In his younger years he was a competitive Dance Skater. He was also a long-time, devoted member of Lansing Assembly of God. Last but certainly not least, Dan was an avid Chicago Cubs Fan!

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Crown Point Christian Village or Dunes Hospice.

"EVERYTHING IS JUST CHIPPER"

