Daniel W. Bandstra

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Daniel W. Bandstra, 58, of Schererville, IN, suddenly passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. Loving father of Claire Bandstra and Julianne Bandstra.

Dear brother of James (Phyllis) Bandstra, Cheryl Bandstra, Sandra Reitsma and Becky (Bill) Bultema; stepbrother of Terrence, Stephen, David and Michael Woodnorth. Kind uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Former spouse of Christina Krider. Also, preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Bandstra and Grace nee Leo-Bandstra (late Paul) Woodnorth.

Memorial visitation will be Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com