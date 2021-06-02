 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daniel W. Bandstra

Daniel W. Bandstra

Daniel W. Bandstra

Daniel W. Bandstra

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Daniel W. Bandstra, 58, of Schererville, IN, suddenly passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. Loving father of Claire Bandstra and Julianne Bandstra.

Dear brother of James (Phyllis) Bandstra, Cheryl Bandstra, Sandra Reitsma and Becky (Bill) Bultema; stepbrother of Terrence, Stephen, David and Michael Woodnorth. Kind uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Former spouse of Christina Krider. Also, preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Bandstra and Grace nee Leo-Bandstra (late Paul) Woodnorth.

Memorial visitation will be Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon weighing how to help Afghans who aided US

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts