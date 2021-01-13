Daniel W. Polk

CROWN POINT, IN — Daniel W. Polk, 63, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

Dan is survived by his wife of over 36 years, Linda Polk (nee Fionda); son, Jeffrey (Annabella Roiger) Polk; three brothers, Timothy (Melanie) Polk, Brian Polk and Thomas (Lyn-Ann) Polk; sister, Dawn (Mark) Smit; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Barbara Polk, and brother, Ronald Polk.

Dan was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church. He was also a member of Ironworkers Local No. 1 in Chicago, IL, working as an inspector with the CTA.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 15, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 10:00 AM directly at St. Matthias Catholic Church with Father James Wozniak officiating.

Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the funeral home include social distancing at 6 feet, a maximum of 25 people at one time, and face masks will be required. Restrictions of social distancing and face masks will also apply in the church, and seating will be limited. Visit Dan's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.