VALPARAISO, IN - Daniel Z. Ignacio, 81, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born June 26, 1938 in Taytay Rizal, Philippines to Fausto and Clara (Zapanta) Ignacio. Danny earned a B.S. in Business from Far Eastern University, immigrated to the U.S. in 1974 and began his career as a crane operator with Republic Steel where he worked until his retirement in 2003. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso.