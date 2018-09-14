CROWN POINT, IN - Danna R. Mista, age 60, of Crown Point passed away Tuesday Setpember 11, 2018 surrounded by her loving family after her valiant ten year battle with cancer.
She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Larry Mista; daughter Colleen (Ron) Bergren; son Joseph (Leigh) Mista; mother Barbara Pozezanac, brother Steve (Val) Pozezanac and sister Debbie (Rick) Smith; three grandchildren: Julliana and RJ Bergren, Maren Mista; and countless best friends. Preceded in death by her father William, brother Michael Pozezanac and mother-in-law Mary Mista. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Private services for Danna were held by her family. LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.