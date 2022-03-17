Jan. 15, 1952 - March 17, 2010

IN LOVING MEMORY OF DANNY BOYD ON HIS 12TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

DANNY - You are woven through my soul like a golden thread and your love molded me into the woman I am today. You were the foundation of our family and after 12-years the void you left only gets bigger. I miss being your wife Honey Bunny. Love, WandaB.

DADDY - Time has only increased the pain of losing you. Memories of your strength, kind heart, and unconditional love help, but life without you will never be the same. Daniel, Melissa, and Ruthie

PAPA - We miss your warm hugs and the twinkle in your eyes that showed how much you loved us. We still feel you walking beside us as we grow into adults you would be proud of. Our promise is to teach your story to Adalynn Grace, your beautiful new great-granddaughter. It breaks our hearts to not have you here Papa. We will forever, "Love You To The Moon and Back." Miranda, Analyse, Noah and Addie