MERRILLVILLE, IN - Danny F. Toth, 64, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on August 23rd, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife; Lynne M. Toth, his special daughter; Sherri (Goldie) Lindsey, special grandchildren; Oliver and Willow Lindsey, brothers; Buster (Marsha) Toth, Larry Toth, Terry Toth, Mother-in-law; Carolyn Spacek, his loving cats; Sweetie and Chip along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; John and Leona Toth.
Danny was a Parts Manager for Ford dealerships for many years and umpired for the Munster Babe Ruth Baseball League. He enjoyed golfing and hanging out with his good friends. He raised dogs in his younger years and after meeting Lynne became a cat lover. He was a sweet, kind man and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date amongst family and friends.