Danny Garibay

Danny started his youth as an active young boy in Gary, Indiana. You would find him frequently playing baseball with the neighboring kids. In high school he developed a love for carpentry which would become his future career. Later he joined the Marines for a faithful four years where he learned discipline and camaraderie. He took that discipline and applied it to the gym where he went to at least six days a week. He loved Chicago sports teams with the Cubs being his number one favorite. He had a passion for fixing up classic cars and taking them to car shows, earning many trophies. He was best known from his 4th of July celebrations. He would bring family and friends to his home and put on a firework show that some would say rivaled even the big time shows. Most of all, he loved spending quality time with his grandson Vic (papa coco). Above all, he was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather.