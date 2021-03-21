PORTAGE, IN (FORMERLY LAKE STATION, IN) - Danny Garibay, age 59, of Portage passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 with his family by his side.
Danny is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Debbie; children: Susana (Joe Feliciano) Garibay and Michael "Rocky" (Mary) Garibay; grandchildren: Vic Neville Garibay and Lincoln Arlo Garibay; mother and step-father: Gloria and Larry White; step-grandchildren: Elly and Bannon; siblings: Pete (Leoda) Soria Jr., Gary Soria, Penny (Dave) Moore, Nina Soria, and Cynthia (Joe) Rodriguez; step siblings: Lorna (Pete) Fotinos and Russell (Kari) White; Many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will dearly miss him.
Danny is preceded in death by his father, Armando Garibay
Danny started his youth as an active young boy in Gary, Indiana. You would find him frequently playing baseball with the neighboring kids. In high school he developed a love for carpentry which would become his future career. Later he joined the Marines for a faithful four years where he learned discipline and camaraderie. He took that discipline and applied it to the gym where he went to at least six days a week. He loved Chicago sports teams with the Cubs being his number one favorite. He had a passion for fixing up classic cars and taking them to car shows, earning many trophies. He was best known from his 4th of July celebrations. He would bring family and friends to his home and put on a firework show that some would say rivaled even the big time shows. Most of all, he loved spending quality time with his grandson Vic (papa coco). Above all, he was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, directly at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel with Rev. Lourdu Pasala officiating.
Friends may meet with the family from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel 370 N County Line Road, Hobart IN. Prayer Service at 6:00 PM.
Interment at Calvary Cemetery
For more information please call 219-940-3791 or visit www.calumetparkcemetery.com