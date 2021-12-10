Danny J. Fleming
Oct. 11, 1950 — Dec. 7, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Danny J. Fleming, 71 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021. He was born October 11, 1950 in New Castle, IN to Robert and Betty (Holcomb) Fleming. Dan graduated from Purdue University with bachelor's and master's degrees in Agricultural Education. He began his career teaching Agriculture in New Palestine for ten years, before working with the Indiana Department of Education. Later Dan took the position of Director of Porter County Extension Service with Purdue University, which he held for 13 years. Then he worked with the USDA as the RC&D Liaison, before retiring as a District Conservationist. Dan was a member of The Rotary Club of Valparaiso, the Moose Lodge #1357, and the Masonic Lodge of Chesterton. He enjoyed target shooting, traveling with his wife, and keeping up with his active social life. Dan will be remembered as a patient, kind, and loving man who will be dearly missed.
On December 24, 2007 in Las Vegas, Dan married Jackie Lissey, who survives, along with children: Eric (Suzannah) Fleming, Tim (Kim) Fleming, Michael (Jennifer) Olis, Chris (Andi Marraccini) Olis; grandchildren: Hannah, Elaina, Tyler, Evan, and Molly; and sister, Karen Murray. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Fleming; and brother-in-law, Mick Murray.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 1:00 – 4:00 pm CT at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Dan's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.