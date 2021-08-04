September 4, 1954 – July 28, 2021

SPOKANE, WA - Danny Patrick Parcell "The Silver Fox" was born and raised in Hammond, IN to William F. Parcell and Deloros (Maknamera) Parcell; along with stepmother Ella Rohde. A 1972 graduate of Hammond High School, Danny went on to serve as a Marine, bought his own home, married in 1983 and raised four boys.

Survived by wife Lesley (Lewis) Parcell; sons: Dennis (Danielle) Wagner of Spokane, WA, Eric (Megan) Parcell of Indianapolis, IN, Leif Parcell (Lauren Sobotik) of Austin, TX and Connor Parcell (Sarena Bingle) of Spokane, WA; grandchildren: Emma and Scarlett Parcell, and Hudson and Reese Wagner; brothers: Barry Parcell (deceased) and Kenneth (Dena) Parcell of Ormond Beach, FL; step brother Brian (Deanne) Rohde of San Diego, CA; one brother in law Dennis (Nancy) Lewis of Highland, IN; two sisters in law Barbara (Keith) Lidster of Griffith, IN, Janie Munroe (Mark Lash) of Crown Point, IN; along with two nieces and six nephews all of Indiana.

Danny worked at U.S. Steel in Gary, IN until 2002 when Bonneville Power in the Pacific Northwest came calling. The family moved to Nine Mile Falls for 14 years, Danny retired in 2014 and at this time he and Lesley moved to Laughlin, NV. He loved to wager on sports, especially the NCAA tournament which made Laughlin the perfect place for him.