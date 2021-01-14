Dec. 5, 1966 - Jan. 11, 2021

GARY, IN - Danny Ray Summar, age 54, of Gary, passed away January 11, 2021 from COVID-19 complications. He was born in East Chicago on December 5, 1966 to Algue and Bessie Summar.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents; brother Terry Summar; brother-in-law Elijah Ford. He is survived by his sister Betty Ford; brothers: Algue (Roberta) Summar, Jr., Michael Summar, Donald (Lola) Summar and Van Summar; sister-in-law Susan Summar; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Danny will be Friday, January 15, 2021 from 2:00 p.m., until the time of service at 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, Pastor Don Taylor officiating. Interment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens will be private. www.burnsfuneral.com