Daphne C. Dolan

Oct. 4, 1955 — April 3, 2021

HEGEWISCH, IL — Daphne C. Dolan, 65, of Hegewisch, passed away after a long battle with cancer. Daphne was born to the late Edward and Eleanor (nee Hakanson) Dolan and is survived by her sister, Maureen (Wayne) Wlodarczyk and life partner, Joe Spanich.

Daphne will be remembered as a kind and loving person who was a great friend to many, a Cubs and Bears fan and a lover of all animals big or small. She spent most of her life as a friend and employee to the Varchetto/Wagner family and is retired from Cintas.

A private cremation will be held for Daphne and a celebration of life will be held this summer in her memory, to which, a date has yet to be announced.