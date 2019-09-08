{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR, MI/FORMERLY OF MUNSTER, IN - Mr. Darcel R. "Darc" Moffett of Decatur, MI (formerly of Munster, IN) died Thursday morning September 5, 2019.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from the Langeland Family Funeral Homes Burial & Cremation Services, 3926 S. 9th St., Kalamazoo, MI 49009. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 and one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday in Fort Custer National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Memorials may be directed to the U.S.S. Silversides Restoration Project, 1346 Bluff St., Muskegon, MI 49441.

Please visit Darcel's personalized webpage for directions, online guestbook, or to leave a condolence. https://www.langelands.com.

