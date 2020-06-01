Darinka "Dara" Ivanovic
EAST CHICAGO, IN-Darinka "Dara" Ivanovic, age 87, of East Chicago, IN passed away April 8, 2020. Survived by beloved sons: Danny, John (dear friend, Diana Ostoich) and Nick (Mara) Ivanovic; sister, Jovanka and many family, friends and kumovi. Preceded in passing by husband, Mateja Ivanovic.
Private Funeral Service will be held Monday, April 13, 2020 at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, East Chicago, IN with Father Aleksandar Savic, Officiating. At Rest, Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. Due to COVID19, only immediate family will be allowed to attend. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be remembered for her faithfulness, strength, charisma and willingness to help others.
Dara was a devoted and longtime member of St George Serbian Orthodox Church, volunteering many hours cooking and serving at the many special events. In her spare time, she enjoyed cheering for her Chicago Cubs. Her home and heart were always open to all of her family and many friends.
