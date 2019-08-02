VALPARAISO, IN - Darl D. Gatlin, age 80 of Valparaiso, passed away on July 31, 2019. Darl was in in the Operations Engineers Local 150 for over 60 years. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, JoAnn Gatlin; children, Gale (Tony) Gargano, Darl Gatlin Jr., Gary (Susan) Gatlin, Lisa (Buzzy) Underwood, Gina Gatlin (Mark Modrowski); ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Private funeral arrangements entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME. www.burnsfuneral.com