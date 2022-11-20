 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our mother, Darla Mae Carroll died on October 8, 2022 at the age of 86. She brought much happiness to all her friends and family and will be deeply missed. She was a Hospice volunteer for 15 years after working as an administrative assistant for Whiting School system. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, baking, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She was predeceased by husband, Harry Carroll; parents, Clarence and Evelyn Berrier; and elder brother, Gerald Berrier. She is survived by daughters: Debbie Goodman, Kelly Carroll and Karen Williams; and their families. We will be celebrating her life on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME in Munster, IN. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice of the Calumet Area.

