February 21, 1951 - March 28, 2021
BOONE GROVE - Darlene Ann Stanley, 70, of Boone Grove passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021. She was born February 21, 1951 in Valparaiso to Delbert and Leona (Flitter) Biggs and graduated from Jackson Township High School in 1969. Darlene attended Valley Baptist Church in Valparaiso. She was a lover of animals, especially dogs and horses, was an excellent cook, and kept an immaculate home. Her career as a beautician allowed her creative side to shine through, and her penchant for cleanliness allowed her to stray into the housekeeping trade.
On October 30, 1971 she married John Stanley who survives along with their children: Debra (John) Gunn of Kouts, Glen Stanley (fiance, Kimberly Miller) of Boone Grove; sister-in-law, Ardith Biggs of Chesterton; and grandchildren: Corinne, Jack, Sarah, Dane and Riley. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Delbert Biggs, Jr. and David Biggs.
A visitation will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with private memorial service beginning at 6:00 p.m., Pastor Denny Smith officiating.