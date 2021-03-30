BOONE GROVE - Darlene Ann Stanley, 70, of Boone Grove passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021. She was born February 21, 1951 in Valparaiso to Delbert and Leona (Flitter) Biggs and graduated from Jackson Township High School in 1969. Darlene attended Valley Baptist Church in Valparaiso. She was a lover of animals, especially dogs and horses, was an excellent cook, and kept an immaculate home. Her career as a beautician allowed her creative side to shine through, and her penchant for cleanliness allowed her to stray into the housekeeping trade.