Oct. 28, 1938 – April 29, 2022

KOUTS, IN - Darlene E. Tratebas, 83, of Kouts passed away Friday, April 29, 2022. She was born October 28, 1938 to Nicholas & Emma (Horn) Lakeman and graduated from Felton High School in Minnesota. Darlene made her career as a beautician, beginning in Minot, ND. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and their Ladies Aid, where she enjoyed quilting and donating those quilts for disaster assistance.

On July 11, 1965 at Christ Lutheran Church in Georgetown, MN she married John Tratebas, III who preceded her in death in 2011. Survivors include their sons: Paul M. Tratebas of Morgan Township & Mark (Kimberly) Tratebas of Wolcottville, IN; grandchildren: Cody (Victoria) Tratebas & Katlyn Tratebas (fiancé – Jeremy Adkins); step-grandchildren: Brice (Caitlin) Hansen, Rebecca Hansen & Luke Hansen; great-grandchildren: Elliot & Lincoln; and her siblings: LeRoy (Linda) Lakeman, Kenneth (Judy) Lakeman & Viola Rheinhardt all of Minnesota. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Richard Lakeman.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m. at Kosanke Funeral Home, Kouts with funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m., Rev. Joseph Ostafinskli officiating and burial to follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery.