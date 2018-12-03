DEMOTTE, IN - Darlene Emerson, age 66 of DeMotte, IN, passed away at home on November 14, 2018. She was born September 6, 1952 in Hammond, IN the daughter of Floyd L. and Ellen (Hansen) Emerson, both deceased.
Darlene attended Hammond High School, Class of 1970 and later earned her nursing degree at Purdue University School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse at St. Margaret's Hospital in Hammond for 20 years. She found joy in mentoring new nurses and CNA's. Darlene was a member of Grace Fellowship of DeMotte. She participated in serving Jesus on many mission trips. Her highlights were Haiti and Cambodia. Darlene was devoted to her church and to the Lord.
Darlene is survived by her son, Deno (Rachel) Valone of DeMotte, IN; grandsons: Nick and Corey; brother, Steve (Marie) Emerson; cousin, Janet Hansen of California; friends: Hope Terpstra, Janet Larimore, Sharon and Royce Coulson, Carol Ancis, Nancy Sorenson, Dr. Brady, Kathy Lynch, Joan O'Drobinak, Barb and Ron Robbins, The Wisconsin girls, Sunday Small Group Prayer Partners, Bunco girls, Adam, Julie, Chris Shea, Susan Andusky, Donna Pitts; caregivers: Ethel and Dorothy; canine pals: Hans and Daisy.
Friends may call at the JACKSON FUNERAL SERVICE of DeMotte, IN on Saturday, December 8, 2018 from 2:00 to 7:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will follow at Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte, IN on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 7:00 PM with Pastor Tim Hester officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to World Vision for the Care of Gift Ngandu or Grace Fellowship Church. To share a memory with the Emerson family, please visit