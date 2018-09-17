GENEVA, IL - Darlene F. Sabina, 81, of Geneva, IL, formerly of Munster, IN, passed away on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, surrounded by her family. Darlene was born on April 27, 1937 in East Chicago, IN, the daughter of James H. and Adeline L. (nee Miller) Lilly. She was united in marriage to Dr. Robert Sabina on December 15, 1956 in Highland, IN.
Darlene is survived by her three children: Cort (Malenie) Sabina, Laura (Paul) Rakos and Margo (Andrew) Wiking; eight grandchildren: Melinda, Andrew, Liberty and Jarrett Sabina, Kyle, Jacob and Anna Rakos, and Katelyn Wiking; one sister, Jeannine (Don) Strom; two sisters-in-law: Joyce (Don) Lutes and Lynn (late Douglas) Sabina and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband Dr. Robert Sabina.
A private graveside service will be held at a latter date at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN.
For additional information please contact MOSS FAMILY FUNERAL HOME at (630) 879-7900, or www.mossfuneral.com.